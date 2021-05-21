Overview of Dr. Roderick Ropheo Paras, MD

Dr. Roderick Ropheo Paras, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and AdventHealth DeLand.



Dr. Paras works at Mid Florida Cancer Center in Sanford, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL and Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.