Overview of Dr. Roderick Purdie, MD

Dr. Roderick Purdie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Purdie works at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.