Dr. Roderick Purdie, MD
Overview of Dr. Roderick Purdie, MD
Dr. Roderick Purdie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Purdie's Office Locations
Hillcrest Medical Center1120 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Utica Psychiatric Services1145 S Utica Ave Ste 1000, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Purdie is one of the best doctors I have ever encountered I was a huge alcoholic and he did all he could to help me I would like to say I am 5 years alcohol free thank you Dr Purdie it took a little time after I left Oklahoma but it worked thank you again
About Dr. Roderick Purdie, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1750318994
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
