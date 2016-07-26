Overview

Dr. Roderick Remoroza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Remoroza works at Rome Gastroenterolgy Associates in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.