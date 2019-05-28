Overview of Dr. Roderick Sanden, MD

Dr. Roderick Sanden, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Sanden works at Advanced Neurospinal Care in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.