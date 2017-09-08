Dr. Roderick Tompkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tompkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roderick Tompkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Roderick Tompkins, MD
Dr. Roderick Tompkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Dr. Tompkins' Office Locations
Roderick J. Tompkins Jr MD Psc613 23rd St Ste 440, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 329-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have never been to a Dr. office where every person i met was so friendly . This was my first visit and Dr. Tompkins offer me different options to consider for my condition. Definitely will be doing a follow up with him .
About Dr. Roderick Tompkins, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1306892559
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
