Dr. Roderick Urbaniak, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Urbaniak's Office Locations
Urbaniak Plastic Surgery13201 Walsingham Rd, Largo, FL 33774 Directions (727) 447-4536Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with the Dr.always has been pleasant and pleasing he is honest and so is the staff I think he is great doctor and does great work.
About Dr. Roderick Urbaniak, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1720291792
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center
- Rush Medical College
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery
