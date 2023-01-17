Dr. Roderick Zickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roderick Zickler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Leber & Wolf Plastic Surgery Limited2807 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (800) 332-8901Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
I am a medical provider myself. Fairly tough critic as I know how I treat my own patients and expect the same in return. Dr Zickler matched my expectations and then some! He has a kind and laidback bedside manner, is very communicative throughout an in-office procedure (at one point I said something hurt and he immediately stopped and numbed the area some more), and did an amazing job revising my scars that often hurt and that I had hated for so many years. Dr Zickler is the real deal and I would recommend him to anyone whether you're looking for a cosmetic or functional improvement to a problem!
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University Md School Med
- University Of Maryland Med System
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Zickler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zickler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Zickler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zickler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.