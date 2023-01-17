See All Plastic Surgeons in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Roderick Zickler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Roderick Zickler, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (54)
Map Pin Small Harrisburg, PA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roderick Zickler, MD

Dr. Roderick Zickler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Dr. Zickler works at Holy Spirit Plastic Surgery in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
3.7 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
4.1 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Zickler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leber & Wolf Plastic Surgery Limited
    2807 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 332-8901
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zickler?

    Jan 17, 2023
    I am a medical provider myself. Fairly tough critic as I know how I treat my own patients and expect the same in return. Dr Zickler matched my expectations and then some! He has a kind and laidback bedside manner, is very communicative throughout an in-office procedure (at one point I said something hurt and he immediately stopped and numbed the area some more), and did an amazing job revising my scars that often hurt and that I had hated for so many years. Dr Zickler is the real deal and I would recommend him to anyone whether you're looking for a cosmetic or functional improvement to a problem!
    Andrea — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roderick Zickler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roderick Zickler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zickler to family and friends

    Dr. Zickler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zickler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roderick Zickler, MD.

    About Dr. Roderick Zickler, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285718361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Md School Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Maryland Med System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roderick Zickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zickler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zickler works at Holy Spirit Plastic Surgery in Harrisburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zickler’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Zickler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zickler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roderick Zickler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.