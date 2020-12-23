Overview of Dr. Rodger Powell, MD

Dr. Rodger Powell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.