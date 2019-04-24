Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodger Silverstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Short Hills Ophthalmology LLC777 Passaic Ave Ste 485, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 473-1515Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Short Hills Office551 MILLBURN AVE, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Directions (973) 379-2544
Been using him for 15 years and wouldn't change for anybody. Had cataract surgery 10 years ago and everything still good. Because of his followup and care, my eyes are EXCELLENT going into my 8th decade! His office staff is wonderful - very caring, friendly and knowledgeable. Highly recommend them.
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Silverstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverstein has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Visual Field Defects and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silverstein speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.