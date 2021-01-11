Overview of Dr. Rodgers Eckhart, MD

Dr. Rodgers Eckhart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton.



Dr. Eckhart works at Advanced Eye Care Center in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.