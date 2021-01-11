See All Ophthalmologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Rodgers Eckhart, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rodgers Eckhart, MD

Dr. Rodgers Eckhart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton.

Dr. Eckhart works at Advanced Eye Care Center in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eckhart's Office Locations

    Denton Office
    2210 San Jacinto Blvd Ste 1, Denton, TX 76205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 382-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Rodgers Eckhart, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodgers Eckhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eckhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eckhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eckhart works at Advanced Eye Care Center in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Eckhart’s profile.

    Dr. Eckhart has seen patients for Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eckhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

