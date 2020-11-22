Overview of Dr. Rodhan Khthir, MD

Dr. Rodhan Khthir, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minot, ND. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Jordan, Amman and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Khthir works at Sanford Health in Minot, ND with other offices in Bismarck, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteopenia and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.