Overview of Dr. Rodin-Rolando Mendoza-Castillo, MD

Dr. Rodin-Rolando Mendoza-Castillo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad La Salle and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.



Dr. Mendoza-Castillo works at New Horizon Pediatrics in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.