Dr. Rodin-Rolando Mendoza-Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodin-Rolando Mendoza-Castillo, MD
Dr. Rodin-Rolando Mendoza-Castillo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad La Salle and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Dr. Mendoza-Castillo works at
Dr. Mendoza-Castillo's Office Locations
El Paso Office1860 Dean Martin Dr Ste 101, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 900-8795
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rodin-Rolando Mendoza-Castillo, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1053458836
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Universidad La Salle
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza-Castillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza-Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza-Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza-Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza-Castillo.
