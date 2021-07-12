Dr. Rodman Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodman Rogers, MD
Dr. Rodman Rogers, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Wellspring Medical Group Inc45 Castro St Ste 423, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 551-9758
Golden Gate Urology Inc2186 Geary Blvd Ste 214, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 922-3255
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Cancer can can a very scary word but I have never felt a moment's fear with Dr. Rogers. I have implicit faith in this man.
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1073617023
- UCSF Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
