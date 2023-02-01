Dr. Rodney Armand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Armand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodney Armand, MD
Dr. Rodney Armand, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their residency with Uniformed Services University Health Sciences
Dr. Armand works at
Dr. Armand's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Health Associates2400 Hospital Dr Ste 240, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armand?
Dr. Armand is always so kind & gracious with his time. Though he likely has multiple visits to meet in a short amount of time, he is always giving of his time to hear concerns. The resolutions he offers take into account the patient's concerns and preferences. His care and empathy are always present!
About Dr. Rodney Armand, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1962491233
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Armand using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Armand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armand works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Armand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.