Dr. Rodney Beauchamp, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rodney Beauchamp, MD

Dr. Rodney Beauchamp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Jackson Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.

Dr. Beauchamp works at Dothan Internal Medicine, LLC in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beauchamp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dothan Internal Medicine, LLC
    200 Parkwest Cir Ste 2, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-2004
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital
  • Jackson Hospital
  • Medical Center Enterprise
  • Southeast Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Throat Pain
Wellness Examination
Dyslipidemia
Throat Pain
Wellness Examination
Dyslipidemia

Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rodney Beauchamp, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003831983
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Virginia
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney Beauchamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beauchamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beauchamp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beauchamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beauchamp works at Dothan Internal Medicine, LLC in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Beauchamp’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Beauchamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beauchamp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beauchamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beauchamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

