Dr. Rodney Becher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodney Becher, MD
Dr. Rodney Becher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Coll Med|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Dr. Becher works at
Dr. Becher's Office Locations
Urology6655 Fresh Pond Rd, Flushing, NY 11385 Directions
- 2 66-55 Fresh Pond RD, Flushing, NY 11385 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rodney Becher, MD
- Urology
- English, German
- 1538165634
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becher works at
Dr. Becher has seen patients for Bedwetting, Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Becher speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Becher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.