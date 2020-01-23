Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney Benjamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodney Benjamin, MD
Dr. Rodney Benjamin, MD is a Pulmonologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Dr. Benjamin's Office Locations
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 662-8400
- 2 6250 Sunset Dr Fl 2, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 662-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benjamin is a life saver! His knowledge and personal care are extraordinary and I am healthy through his intervention.
About Dr. Rodney Benjamin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1891758645
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchiolitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
