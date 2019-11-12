Dr. Rodney Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Brown, MD
Dr. Rodney Brown, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, TX. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Goodall Witcher Hospital, Hill Regional Hospital and Parkview Regional Hospital.
Goodall-witcher Home Health Agency201 Posey Ave, Clifton, TX 76634 Directions (254) 399-5400
Wayco Cardiology Association7125 New Sanger Ave Ste A, Woodway, TX 76712 Directions (254) 399-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Goodall Witcher Hospital
- Hill Regional Hospital
- Parkview Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Just diagnosed with a heart condition, so blessed to have Dr. Brown as my cardiologist! I’ve never heard anything but good things about Dr. Brown.
About Dr. Rodney Brown, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Cardiology
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
