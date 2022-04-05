Overview of Dr. Rodney Bucher, MD

Dr. Rodney Bucher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bucher works at Associated Vitreoretinal And Uveitis Consultants in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.