Dr. Rodney Camp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Camp, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Camp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Camp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation34 Mark West Springs Rd Fl 2, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 541-7900
-
2
Grand Street Gastroenterology Inc33 Grand St, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-1535
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camp?
He is my go to. Trust him over everyone. Great MD,
About Dr. Rodney Camp, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1972568228
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camp works at
Dr. Camp has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.