Dr. Rodney Chan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at STARS Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.