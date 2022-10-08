Overview

Dr. Rodney Clingan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Clingan works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Colon & Rectal Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.