Dr. Rodney Clingan, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rodney Clingan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Clingan works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Colon & Rectal Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group St. John Colon & Rectal Surgery
    1705 E 19th St Ste 502, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 748-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Abscess
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 08, 2022
    When we met with Dr. Clingan for our results. He took his time to explain what the options are. He even explain what to expect during the surgery for my husband. He also shows us what his plan will be. We were in awe and very impressed with his patience with us as we asked many questions and concerns. Thank you Dr. Clingan.
    — Oct 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Clingan to family and friends

    Dr. Clingan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Clingan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Rodney Clingan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669433421
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Greater Baltimore Med Center
    Residency
    • University Of Oklahoma/st John'S Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney Clingan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clingan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clingan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clingan works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Colon & Rectal Surgery in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Clingan’s profile.

    Dr. Clingan has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clingan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Clingan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clingan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clingan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clingan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

