Overview of Dr. Rodney Cohen, MD

Dr. Rodney Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They completed their fellowship with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center|Presbyterian Medical Center of the University of Pennsylvania



Dr. Cohen works at Fairview Specialists - Gastroenterology in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.