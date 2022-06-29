Dr. Rodney Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Daniel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodney Daniel, MD
Dr. Rodney Daniel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Daniel works at
Dr. Daniel's Office Locations
Bay Area Rheumatology4168 Woodlands Pkwy Ste B, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Directions (727) 263-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was able to take what other specialist had each diagnosed and pull it together to help me understand what was wrong
About Dr. Rodney Daniel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1912094822
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Dr. Daniel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniel works at
Dr. Daniel has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.
