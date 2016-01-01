Overview

Dr. Rodney Diehl, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.



Dr. Diehl works at Knoxville Heart Group in Morristown, TN with other offices in Tazewell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.