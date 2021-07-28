Dr. Rodney Falk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Falk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodney Falk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Martha's Vineyard Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 70 Francis St Shapiro Ctr, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (857) 307-1300
-
2
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-7317Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 70 FRANCIS ST, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (857) 307-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Falk saved my husband’s life!!! He’s an amazing physician and answers emails from people he doesn’t even know (me) and agrees to see patients who need him. Forever grateful to him!
About Dr. Rodney Falk, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1619908902
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
