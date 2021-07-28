Overview

Dr. Rodney Falk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Martha's Vineyard Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.