Dr. Rodney Gong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
- 1 2016 Spring Rose St, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 838-4000
After having challenges with other doctors, we came across Dr. Gong and are so pleased to have him caring for our mother. Mom has hearing and comprehension issues. Dr. Gong is kind, patient, and respectful. We could not be happier with the level of care he provides.
- 37 years of experience
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Dr. Gong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gong.
