Overview of Dr. Rodney Green, MD

Dr. Rodney Green, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Era Care in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Lyndhurst, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.