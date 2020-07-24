Dr. Rodney Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Harrison, MD
Dr. Rodney Harrison, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Palmetto Heart Hartsville8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor with a great staff of people who enjoy there field in the medical profession.
About Dr. Rodney Harrison, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1962448712
Education & Certifications
- Richland Meml Hospital
- Palmetto Health Richland
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.