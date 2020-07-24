Overview

Dr. Rodney Harrison, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Harrison works at Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Palmetto Heart Hartsville in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.