Dr. Rodney Henderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Henderson works at Rodney D. Henderson, MD P.C. in Yuma, AZ with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.