Dr. Rodney Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Henderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Rodney Henderson, MD
Dr. Rodney Henderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Henderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Henderson's Office Locations
-
1
Rodney D. Henderson M.d.2851 S Avenue B Ste 2403, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 726-2990
-
2
Synergy Specialists Medical Group3444 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 401, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 616-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henderson?
very overdue review but got a reminder in an old email - in 2009 I was in a horrible MVA with many fractures. He helped me medically with walking, even taking glass out of my eyebrow that was over looked and tried to help with victims financial assistance. I appreciated him and his staff. his heart was in the right place at that time and I am very thankful for that and have healed considerably.
About Dr. Rodney Henderson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225035488
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- POINT LOMA NAZARENE COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henderson speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.