Overview of Dr. Rodney Herrin, MD

Dr. Rodney Herrin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Mason District Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Herrin works at Orthopedic Center Of Illinois, Springfield, IL in Springfield, IL with other offices in Lincoln, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.