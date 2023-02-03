Dr. Rodney Herrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Herrin, MD
Dr. Rodney Herrin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Mason District Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Orthopedic Center Of Illinois, Springfield, IL1301 S KOKE MILL RD, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 547-9236
Lincoln Family Medical Center Rotation515 N College St, Lincoln, IL 62656 Directions (217) 547-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Mason District Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great doctor!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- So Il University School Of Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Herrin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrin has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrin.
