Dr. Rodney Hollifield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollifield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Hollifield, MD
Overview of Dr. Rodney Hollifield, MD
Dr. Rodney Hollifield, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Hollifield works at
Dr. Hollifield's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Consultants of Nevada/Cent653 N Town Center Dr Ste 608, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 369-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hollifield?
Dr. Hollifield is fantastic. Great support Staff.
About Dr. Rodney Hollifield, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1528012721
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollifield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollifield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollifield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollifield works at
Dr. Hollifield has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollifield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollifield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollifield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollifield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollifield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.