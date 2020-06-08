Overview

Dr. Rodney Horton, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical School



Dr. Horton works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia in Dallas, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.