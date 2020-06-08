See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Rodney Horton, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.9 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rodney Horton, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical School

Dr. Horton works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia in Dallas, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    11970 N Central Expy Ste 540, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-4822
  2. 2
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Austin
    3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 700, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 807-3150
  3. 3
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    6300 W Interstate 40 Ste 106, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 354-9764

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2020
    Dr. Horton always professional and helpful. Staff is excellent and supportive.
    Patrick D — Jun 08, 2020
    About Dr. Rodney Horton, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346225596
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney Horton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horton has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

