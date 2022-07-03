Overview

Dr. Rodney Ison, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canal Fulton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Kentucky School of Medicine - Louisville and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Ison works at Community Health Care in Canal Fulton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.