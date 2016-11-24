Dr. Jamil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney Jamil, MD
Overview of Dr. Rodney Jamil, MD
Dr. Rodney Jamil, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lebanon, PA.
Dr. Jamil works at
Dr. Jamil's Office Locations
WellSpan Medical Oncology & Hematology844 Tuck St, Lebanon, PA 17042 Directions (717) 274-8875
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Reading Hospital
- WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, thoughtful, intelligent, communicative. A positive source for fighting cancer. He treated both my husband and me through our battles with stage III and stage IV cancer. We recommend him highly.
About Dr. Rodney Jamil, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1063694552
Education & Certifications
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamil works at
Dr. Jamil has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.