Overview of Dr. Rodney Jamison, MD

Dr. Rodney Jamison, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Jamison works at Southwest Ear Nose & Throat in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.