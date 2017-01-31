Overview

Dr. Rodney Jones, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with William Newton Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Midwest Surgery Center Lc in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.