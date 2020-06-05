Dr. Rodney Kazama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Kazama, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Kazama, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Kazama works at
Locations
Rodney M. Kazama MD Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 409, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 526-0033
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-4874
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
So great! Our whole family goes to Dr. Kazama and we couldn't be happier with the care that we have received through the years. Thank you!!
About Dr. Rodney Kazama, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz Hlth Ctr
- U Ariz
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazama has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
