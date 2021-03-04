Dr. Rodney Kosfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Kosfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodney Kosfeld, MD
Dr. Rodney Kosfeld, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health La Grange, Harrison County Hospital, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.
Dr. Kosfeld works at
Dr. Kosfeld's Office Locations
-
1
Norton Healthcare Pavilion315 E Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-2500
-
2
Louisville Oncology3991 Dutchmans Ln Ste 405, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-3366
-
3
Norton Cancer Institute Brownsboro4955 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6350
-
4
Louisville Oncology301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 301, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 288-9969
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Harrison County Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MDwise
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Self Pay
- SIHO Insurance Services
- Today's Options
- United Concordia
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosfeld?
Dr. Kosfeld was very nice and cordial. He treated me for severe anemia when hospitalized in Norton's Brownsboro. Follow up care has been very good. Appointments are timely. In and out. P from Shelbyville, KY - Mar 3, 2021
About Dr. Rodney Kosfeld, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1689647042
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosfeld works at
Dr. Kosfeld has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.