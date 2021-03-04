Overview of Dr. Rodney Kosfeld, MD

Dr. Rodney Kosfeld, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health La Grange, Harrison County Hospital, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.



Dr. Kosfeld works at Louisville Oncology in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.