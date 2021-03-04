See All Hematologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Rodney Kosfeld, MD

Hematology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rodney Kosfeld, MD

Dr. Rodney Kosfeld, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health La Grange, Harrison County Hospital, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.

Dr. Kosfeld works at Louisville Oncology in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kosfeld's Office Locations

    Norton Healthcare Pavilion
    315 E Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 629-2500
    Louisville Oncology
    3991 Dutchmans Ln Ste 405, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 899-3366
    Norton Cancer Institute Brownsboro
    4955 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 394-6350
    Louisville Oncology
    301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 301, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 288-9969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Harrison County Hospital
  • Norton Hospital
  • Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Center Care
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
    • Lincoln Financial Group
    • MDwise
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Owensboro Community Health Network
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Self Pay
    • SIHO Insurance Services
    • Today's Options
    • United Concordia
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 04, 2021
    Dr. Kosfeld was very nice and cordial. He treated me for severe anemia when hospitalized in Norton's Brownsboro. Follow up care has been very good. Appointments are timely. In and out. P from Shelbyville, KY - Mar 3, 2021
    About Dr. Rodney Kosfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689647042
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney Kosfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kosfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kosfeld has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

