Dr. Magargle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney Magargle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodney Magargle, MD
Dr. Rodney Magargle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Magargle works at
Dr. Magargle's Office Locations
-
1
Camp Hill Clinical Research Center3335 Market St Ste 1, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-0533
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magargle?
Compassionate Dr., always listens does whatever he can when you need him. Best family Doctor around hands down! They don't make doctors like him anymore.
About Dr. Rodney Magargle, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1417936659
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magargle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magargle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magargle works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Magargle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magargle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magargle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magargle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.