Dr. Rodney Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Rodney Martin, MD
Dr. Rodney Martin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Surgical Associates of Memphis Inc.1286 Peabody Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 276-6000
Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals1265 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 276-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a family member of the patient, my assessment of the Dr. is simply no less than 5 stars
About Dr. Rodney Martin, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326005927
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
