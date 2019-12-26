Overview of Dr. Rodney Martin, MD

Dr. Rodney Martin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Periodontal Specialist Of Memphis in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.