Dr. Rodney McLaren, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. McLaren works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.