Dr. Rodney McLaren, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
10 years of experience

Dr. Rodney McLaren, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. McLaren works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Preeclampsia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Malpresentation of Fetus Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare

    Nov 20, 2021
    Great doctor. Took the time to thoroughly address my list of questions and provided valuable input about my birth plan.
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1962845156
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

