Overview of Dr. Rodney Michaels, MD

Dr. Rodney Michaels, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Michaels works at Firehouse Diabetes/Endocrine in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.