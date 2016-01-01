Dr. Nitcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney Nitcher, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodney Nitcher, DO
Dr. Rodney Nitcher, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
Dr. Nitcher's Office Locations
Think Aksarben Specialty Pharmacy7100 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68106 Directions (402) 506-9125
Community Alliance Rehabilitation Services4001 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 884-7223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rodney Nitcher, DO
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1952376089
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nitcher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nitcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nitcher works at
Dr. Nitcher has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nitcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitcher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nitcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nitcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.