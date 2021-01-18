See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Rodney Parker-Yarnal, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rodney Parker-Yarnal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED.

Dr. Parker-Yarnal works at AUTISM PSYCHIATRY in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Rodney Parker-Yarnal, MD
    4649 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 302, Coral Gables, FL 33146 (305) 667-1768

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Management Services Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 18, 2021
    Dr. Parker was the only of 3 doctors who took the time to dig deeper and take the time to find the root of my child’s issues. He is profesional, patient and extremely empathetic with his patients. He does what a doctor should do...he heals.
    About Dr. Rodney Parker-Yarnal, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114113131
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-Davis Medical Center
    • Saint Johns Mercy Medical Center
    • UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

