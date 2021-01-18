Dr. Rodney Parker-Yarnal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker-Yarnal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Parker-Yarnal, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Parker-Yarnal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED.
Locations
Rodney Parker-Yarnal, MD4649 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 302, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 667-1768
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parker was the only of 3 doctors who took the time to dig deeper and take the time to find the root of my child’s issues. He is profesional, patient and extremely empathetic with his patients. He does what a doctor should do...he heals.
About Dr. Rodney Parker-Yarnal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1114113131
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Davis Medical Center
- Saint Johns Mercy Medical Center
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
