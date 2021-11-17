Overview of Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD

Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Claremore, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Plaster works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Claremore, OK with other offices in Owasso, OK, Broken Arrow, OK, McAlester, OK and Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.