See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Claremore, OK
Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD

Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Claremore, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Plaster works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Claremore, OK with other offices in Owasso, OK, Broken Arrow, OK, McAlester, OK and Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Plaster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Claremore
    1110 W Will Rogers Blvd, Claremore, OK 74017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 341-0600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Owasso
    13720 E 86th St N Ste 100, Owasso, OK 74055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 272-9515
  3. 3
    Broken Arrow
    1130 E Lansing St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 994-4496
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  4. 4
    McAlester
    1609 N Strong Blvd, McAlester, OK 74501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 283-3662
  5. 5
    Tulsa
    6475 S Yale Ave Ste 301, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-9300
  6. 6
    Premier Orthopedic Specialists Of Tulsa
    2448 E 81st St Ste 1520, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 900-2520
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Plaster?

    Nov 17, 2021
    Thorough. Detailed explainations.
    CHARLES PARISH — Nov 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Plaster to family and friends

    Dr. Plaster's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Plaster

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD.

    About Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013918788
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University of Utah
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Shriners Hospitals For Children
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Kansas, Wesley Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plaster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plaster has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plaster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Plaster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plaster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.