Overview of Dr. Rodney Poffenberger, MD

Dr. Rodney Poffenberger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Poffenberger works at Jefferson Surgical Clinic - Tanglewood Office in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.