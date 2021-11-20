Dr. Rodney Poffenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poffenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Poffenberger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.
Comprehensive Pain Management5372 Fallowater Ln Ste A, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 283-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I saw Dr. Poffenberger because of a high PSA test. He did a complete review of my prostate including a biopsy. The biopsy showed that I had prostate cancer. He explained in detail the options for treatment, the pros and cons, and listen to my questions and concerns. I found that Dr. Poffenberger to be very professional , caring and knowledgeable of the genitourinary tract.
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Poffenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poffenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poffenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poffenberger has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poffenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Poffenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poffenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poffenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poffenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.