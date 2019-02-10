Overview of Dr. Rodney Poling, MD

Dr. Rodney Poling, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



Dr. Poling works at Rodney A Poling MD in Columbia, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.