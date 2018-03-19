See All Neurologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Rodney Quinn, MD

Neurology
4.2 (20)
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rodney Quinn, MD

Dr. Rodney Quinn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Quinn works at Springfield Neurological and Spine Institute in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quinn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Services
    3801 S National Ave Ste 900, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 885-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Insomnia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rodney Quinn, MD

    • Neurology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881638591
    Education & Certifications

    • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quinn works at Springfield Neurological and Spine Institute in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Quinn’s profile.

    Dr. Quinn has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

