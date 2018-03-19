Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney Quinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodney Quinn, MD
Dr. Rodney Quinn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn's Office Locations
Regional Services3801 S National Ave Ste 900, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 885-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Quinn, was referred to by a group of Dr.'s following a felled chemical stress test 09/2011, now I have had a very long history with a severe back injury back 1989. After being seen by main Dr.'s over the years Dr. Quinn has ALWAYS listened and is the only Dr. who has EVER to call me directly when I am at my worst. He treats people with honor, respect and is willing to accept apologies when I have spoke out of pain and frustration.
About Dr. Rodney Quinn, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1881638591
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.