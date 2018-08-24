Dr. Rodney Ranaei, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Ranaei, DO
Overview
Dr. Rodney Ranaei, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Orange County Cardiac Rhythm Institute PC18652 Florida St Ste 150, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 751-1150
Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7000
PHP, Behavioral Health17772 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 843-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodney Ranaei, DO is a top notch doctor. Dr. Ranaei takes the time to explain your medical condition in great detail and listens to your concerns. Dr. Ranaei and his friendly office staff were able to schedule me for a Cardiac Catheter Ablation at F.V. Hospital in a short period of time. Dr. Ranaei and the F.V. Hospital staff did an exceptional job. Dr. Ranaei, I will be forever in your debt for correcting my Bigeminy.
About Dr. Rodney Ranaei, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranaei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranaei has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranaei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranaei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranaei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranaei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranaei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.