Overview

Dr. Rodney Ranaei, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Ranaei works at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.